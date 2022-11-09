Controversy over Arshad Sharif's killing deepens, American instructors present at shooting site

The controversy over the killing of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif has deepened amid reports of the presence of 10 American instructors and US national trainees at AmmoDump Shooting Range where he spent his last night before being gunned down by the Kenyan police. A trusted Kenyan government official has told Geo News that Sharif had dinner with other guests at the site including American instructors on October 22 and 23.

Sharif left AmmoDump Kwenia Range - also known as AmmoDump Shooting Range - in dark at 8 pm on October 23 with his host Khurram, brother of Waqar Ahmad, for Nairobi. He was fatally shot dead an hour later. There is no suggestion that the Ahmad brothers, American instructors, or anyone at the site had anything to do with Sharif's killing but the new details show that Kenyan officials are under considerable pressure from Pakistan and are forced to ask questions to assist the probe, reported Geo News.

Pakistani investigators have asked in writing the Kenyan authorities to provide "names and contact details of the instructors and trainers who were getting training at AmmoDump Training Camp at the time of the shooting" but didn't name the nationality of the instructors and trainees, reported Geo News. The Kenyan government official shared with Geo News that his government has asked the Pakistani brothers to share full details of everyone who was present on the site that night and the reason behind their presence.

The Kenyan source said the authorities of East African countries were working on Pakistan's request. Sources have said that partners at AmmoDump also trade in arms and work with several arms companies, reported Geo News. There are two roads that lead to Tinga before one connects to Nairobi from the AmmoDump shooting joint. One is located on the right side of the main entrance and the other one heads to the left and passes through the shooting range.

Khurram usually used the one that passes through the shooting range. A worker at the site who spoke in confidence as they are not authorised to address the media said, "He usually goes through this side but on that day they used the opposite direction." The usual path they used to follow is short and they could have arrived at their destination faster than the one they used the night Sharif was killed, reported Geo News.

A Geo News team visited the AmmoDump shooting site where Sharif stayed for the last time. One can reach the site after a treacherous and dangerous path involving muddy patches, spiky stones and treacherous conditions. The same Kenyan source shared that it appeared that the journalist was unaware that his whereabouts were known to several people.

Khurram and Waqar have not spoken to the media but their lawyer said the brothers are cooperating with the investigation team. Khurram and the Kenyan police initially said Sharif's killing was a case of "mistaken identity" and that the journalist's car was fired upon when it was driving but the police then changed their version and said the police retaliated after fires were shot from inside Sharif's car, reported Geo News.

The Pakistan investigators have also called on the Kenya Police and Khurram and Waqar to share names, rank and contact details of police officers involved in the shooting incident; call details date of all caused officers; Geo-fencing report at the crime scene; ballistic report related to the incident; any record related to the movement of officers from GSU Headquarters to shooting incident; crime scene sketch; initial statement of accused officers; call details of the witnesses Waqar, his wife Morin Waqar and Khurram. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)