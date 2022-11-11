Left Menu

Coherent response required to defeat terrorism in Africa: India at UN

India on Thursday, reiterated that a strong response reflecting the international community's collective commitment is required for defeating terrorism in Africa.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 07:19 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 07:19 IST
Coherent response required to defeat terrorism in Africa: India at UN
India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

India on Thursday, reiterated that a strong response reflecting the international community's collective commitment is required for defeating terrorism in Africa. During a UNSC debate on 'Counterterrorism in Africa: An imperative for peace, security and development', the Permanent Representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj said, "A strong, effective and coherent response that reflects the international community's collective commitment to defeat terrorism is essential in Africa as elsewhere."

"We very much hope that the Delhi Declaration would pave the way for the formation of a normative framework," she added. The UN Representative further said that the foothold of terrorism in Africa had expanded significantly in recent years.

"Terrorist groups in Africa continue to target civilians and peacekeeping forces, across conflict zones. Sadly, the worst recipients of their atrocities have been women, children and vulnerable sections of the population," Kamboj added. Kamboj also stressed the fact that following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, the risk of IS affiliates and other terrorist groups imitating this in Africa remains high.

"In this context, we need to fully implement UN Security Resolution 2593," she added. The UN Representative also emphasized that India has been contributing proactively to enhance the capacity of African states in combating terrorism.

"Since 2018 India has contributed more than 1.5 million dollars to the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT) programme targeting capacity building of countries of east and southern Africa. This year too as announced by the External Affairs Minister of India at the CTC special meeting in New Delhi, we have contributed half a million dollars to further strengthen our effort," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022