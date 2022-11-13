Pakistan: People in Waziristan's Wana stage protests against surge in terrorism

Hundreds of people in Waziristan's Wana staged protests on Sunday demanding the restoration of peace amid a surge in terrorism in the tribal area. Titled Peace March, the rally was organised by Wana Siyasi Ittihad (WSI), Dawn reported.

The agitators carried black flags and raised slogans against terrorism as they demanded a ban on armed groups in the district, tackling the rise of terrorism, getting rid of kidnappings in the region Saeed Wazir, a member of the WSI, told Dawn.com that a contractor namely Tariq Wazir was abducted from the Wana market a week ago by "unidentified persons", according to Dawn.

"Tariq Wazir should be found immediately," he demanded. The demonstration was also attended by members of the PTI, Jamaat-e-Islami and other political parties.

Notably, thousands of people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took to the streets previous month to showcase their outrage against rise in terror after a school van in Charbagh came under gunfire, leaving the driver dead and two children injured, Dawn reported. (ANI)

