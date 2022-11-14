Abu Dhabi gears up for three-day Global Media Congress

Abu Dhabi is all geared up to host a three-day global Media Congress at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre-ADNEC from Tuesday. Over 10,000 delegates and media-related companies are participating in the launch edition of the Global Media Congress, which is being held under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the minister of the Presidential Court.

The event will see participation of professionals from broadcasting, content production, technology, equipment and hardware and those from various social media platforms. According to the organisers, the event aims to shape the future of the media industry.

"Accelerating change in media worldwide requires global thoughts, outlook and collaboration to help businesses align, adapt and thrive. The launch edition of the Global Media Congress will offer the ideal platform to achieve this," said an organiser of the event. The event will play a key role in facilitating business connections globally and fostering brand reinvention in the new media landscape, the organisers said.

A large number of global media companies are also holding exhibitions at the event as they look to seek potential partnerships and cooperation opportunities. Experts from the media industry will discuss several key topics, most notably digital communications, the impact of Artificial Intelligence on contemporary media and the integration of advanced technology and innovation in the media sector. (ANI)

