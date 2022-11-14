Left Menu

Abu Dhabi gears up for three-day Global Media Congress

Abu Dhabi is ready to host a three-day long Global Media Congress at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre-ADNEC from Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 23:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 23:57 IST
Abu Dhabi gears up for three-day Global Media Congress
Abu Dhabi gears up for three-day Global Media Congress. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi is all geared up to host a three-day global Media Congress at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre-ADNEC from Tuesday. Over 10,000 delegates and media-related companies are participating in the launch edition of the Global Media Congress, which is being held under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is also the minister of the Presidential Court.

The event will see participation of professionals from broadcasting, content production, technology, equipment and hardware and those from various social media platforms. According to the organisers, the event aims to shape the future of the media industry.

"Accelerating change in media worldwide requires global thoughts, outlook and collaboration to help businesses align, adapt and thrive. The launch edition of the Global Media Congress will offer the ideal platform to achieve this," said an organiser of the event. The event will play a key role in facilitating business connections globally and fostering brand reinvention in the new media landscape, the organisers said.

A large number of global media companies are also holding exhibitions at the event as they look to seek potential partnerships and cooperation opportunities. Experts from the media industry will discuss several key topics, most notably digital communications, the impact of Artificial Intelligence on contemporary media and the integration of advanced technology and innovation in the media sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win; Cricket-Australia's Warner considers test retirement after next year's Ashes and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022