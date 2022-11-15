Left Menu

FBI launches probe into killing of Palestinian journalist in West Bank: Report

Abu Akleh was shot in May this year and killed while reporting on an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Witnesses said that Israeli soldiers shot the journalist, who was wearing a vest identifying her as press.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 07:52 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 07:52 IST
A man holds picture of late Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the death of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the West Bank, Axios reported on Monday, citing five sources, including four Israeli officials. Abu Akleh was shot in May this year and killed while reporting on an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Witnesses said that Israeli soldiers shot the journalist, who was wearing a vest identifying her as press . During her funeral procession, Israeli police beat the mourners with batons.

The sources confirmed that the US Department of Justice has notified the Israeli Justice Ministry about the decision, which could lead to a US request to investigate the Israeli soldiers who were involved in the operation, the report said. In July, the Biden administration said that Abu Akleh was likely killed unintentionally by Israeli fire, while the ballistic test was inconclusive.

Both Palestinian officials and the journalist's family members have accused the Israeli military of intentionally targeting her. Earlier in August, the Biden administration reportedly pressed Israel to reassess its "rules of engagement" for military operations in the West Bank following the killing of Abu Akleh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

