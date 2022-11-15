Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tested positive for Covid-19, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. "Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has become corona positive. He was unwell for two days. The corona test was done today on the advice of the doctor. The public and the workers are requested to pray for the speedy recovery of the Prime Minister," Aurangzeb said in a tweet.

This is the third time he has tested with Covid positive. Previously, in January this year and in June 2020 also Pakistan PM tested positive for Covid-19. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, a cancer survivor, had last tested positive for COVID-19 in January 2022. '

Just a day back, PM Shehbaz landed home from Britain after a drawn-out visit, marked by his political consultations with PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. During the visit, PML-N leaders, including Khawaja Asif, had accompanied him, The News International reported. He was scheduled to reach the country earlier, but his plans were delayed after his health deteriorated. Family sources said he extended his stay in London twice as "his hectic schedule took a toll on his health".

According to sources close to the Sharif family, PM Shehbaz developed a fever before leaving for the airport on Saturday and his family advised him not to travel, so he rescheduled his flight home on Sunday, according to The News International. Before that, the prime minister attended the COP27 meeting in Egypt, where he interacted with leaders from across the globe and pleaded Pakistan's case for climate justice.

As the news of the prime minister being infected with the virus broke out, well-wishers -- including journalists and politicians, prayed for his recovery, reported The News International. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)