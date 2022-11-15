Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Nepal

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolted Nepal on Tuesday. The quake occurred around Babala of Accham district in Western Nepal at 18:08 (local time), the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal said in a tweet.

"An Earthquake of Ml 4.2 occured around Babala of Accham district at 18:08. SC/NEMRC/DMG," NEMRC tweeted. Earlier this week, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 rocked the Himalayan state. The epicentre was at a depth of 10 kilometres below the earth's surface. The tremors were also felt in the national capital, New Delhi, and its surrounding areas.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred 155km NE of Kathmandu, Nepal at a depth of 100 kms. "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 08-11-2022, 04:37:27 IST, Lat: 28.57 & Long: 86.58, Depth: 100 Km, Location: 155km NE of Kathmandu, Nepal," the NCS tweeted.

Earlier, in 2015, a high-intensity earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Nepal, between the capital Kathmandu and Pokhara. It was estimated to have killed 8,964 people and injured close to 22,000 people. The earthquake, known as the 'Gorkha earthquake', also shook several cities across north India. Tremors were also felt in Lahore, Pakistan, Lhasa in Tibet, and Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The recent earthquakes in Nepal have caused unprecedented damage to lives and property and have necessitated the demand for well-framed policy measures to manage such disasters. Nepal suffered its worst recorded earthquake in 1934. It was measured at 8.0 and destroyed the cities of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Patan.

It has been established that the Indian plate is getting subducted under the Eurasian plate at 5 cm a year. This is responsible for the formation and increasing height of young fold mountains of the Himalayas and makes the region prone to earthquakes. Disasters like quakes can wreak havoc if preparedness is not ample. (ANI)

