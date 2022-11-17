Left Menu

Malabar maritime exercise culminates in seas off Japan

This edition also marked the 30th anniversary of the exercise and was hosted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

Malabar maritime exercise culminates in the seas off Japan. Image Credit: ANI
The 26th edition of the multinational maritime exercise "MALABAR 22" culminated in the seas off Japan on November 15, the Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. This edition also marked the 30th anniversary of the exercise and was hosted by the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF).

According to a Defence Ministry release, the Indian Navy was represented by Eastern Fleet ships Shivalik and Kamorta led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. Malabar series of exercises began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the navies of India and the US and gained further prominence with joining of the navies of Australia and Japan.

The sea phase of MALABAR 22 was conducted over a period of five days near Yokosuka and witnessed live weapon firings, surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills and tactical procedures. Another highlight of the sea phase was the conduct of War at Sea exercise which enabled all four navies to consolidate interoperability and hone their tactical skills. The high-tempo exercise saw the participation of eleven surface ships including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with its integral air elements, along with four long-range maritime patrol aircraft, integral helicopters and two submarines. The exercise also involved exchange of 'Sea Riders' between various participating ships.

Apart from operational drills and exercises, the bilateral logistics support agreements between the participating countries were validated during this edition of exercise Malabar. The exercise helped enhance understanding of each others operational methodologies and ability to co-operate to tackle myriad maritime challenges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

