Left Menu

Germany experiences nationwide network disruptions: Reports

Hamburg police said emergency phone calls may not be available because of network failures . The police responded by increasing the number of officers patrolling the streets of the city.

ANI | Updated: 18-11-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 07:46 IST
Germany experiences nationwide network disruptions: Reports
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Thousands of Germans have experienced network disruptions involving almost all operators across the country, with residents complaining about the inability to make phone calls, the German newspaper Bild reported on Thursday. The reports about malfunctions became more frequent starting from 14:00 GMT, Sputnik news agency reported citing the German newspaper.

Later on Thursday, Hamburg police said emergency phone calls may not be available because of network failures . The police responded by increasing the number of officers patrolling the streets of the city. "Interference with emergency 110 calls continues to occur. Therefore, our presence on the streets is increasing significantly. If necessary, contact a patrol car or go to the police station," the police said on Twitter.

German provider O2 confirmed the information about the disruptions. "There are currently possible restrictions on calls on our network. This affects calls on 2G and 4G mobile networks as well as on the landline network," the provider said on Twitter.

At the moment works are being carried out to restore the network functionality, the company added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

Cricket-Sri Lanka's Gunathilaka granted bail in Sydney assault case

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022