Left Menu

7.3 magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Malango in Solomon Islands

The earthquake's epicentre was determined to be at 9.790 degrees south longitude and 159.601 degrees east longitude.

ANI | Updated: 22-11-2022 09:07 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 09:07 IST
7.3 magnitude earthquake hits southwest of Malango in Solomon Islands
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Solomon Islands

An earthquake of 7.3 magnitude has struck south-west of Malango in the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey said. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 15.0 km at 02:03:07 (UTC) on November 22. The earthquake's epicentre was determined to be at 9.790 degrees south longitude and 159.601 degrees east longitude. However, no casualties have been reported so far. The quake comes a day after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Indonesia's main island of Java.

West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil said that more than 160 people were killed after an earthquake struck Java in Indonesia, CNN reported. Rescuers were searching for survivors trapped under the debris. Kamil stated that most of those killed were children. Kamil added that the death toll could likely increase further. The earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hit the Cianjur region in West Java on November 21 at 1:21 pm local time, as per the CNN report. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

Qatar FIFA World Cup: Revenue expected to surpass all previous records

 India
4
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022