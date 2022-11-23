Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 jolts Afghanistan

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology said. The earthquake struck at a depth of 200 kilometres at 9:37 am IST today.

Taking to its Twitter handle, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 09:37:01 IST, Lat: 36.62 & Long: 71.20, Depth: 200 Km ,Location: Afghanistan." Earlier on November 7, an earthquake of 5.4 magnitude struck parts of the Badakhshan province in northeastern Afghanistan, Khaama Press reported.

According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck northeastern Afghanistan on November 7. Moizuddin Ahmadi, the Taliban head of Information and Culture for Badakhshan province, said that the earthquake occurred in Badakhshan's Shaghnan district, as per the Khaama Press report. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 103 kilometres and its epicentre was in the Jurm district of Badakhshan.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 6 on the Richter scale struck 186 kilometres west-northwest of Turkey's Ankara on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology has said. The earthquake with a depth of 10 kilometres struck at 4:08 am (local time) on Wednesday. National Center for Seismology tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 23-11-2022, 06:38:16 IST, Lat: 40.84 & Long: 31.01, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 186km WNW of Ankara, Turkey." Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said that an earthquake of magnitude 5.9 centred in the Golyaka District struck at 4:08 am, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, 35 people have been injured after an earthquake struck Turkey's northwestern Duzce province on Wednesday. In a tweet, Koca said that injured people are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Fahrettin Koca tweeted, "In the 5.9 magnitude earthquake centred in Duzce, Golyaka, felt in many cities; According to current information, the number of injured is 35, including 32 in Duzce, 1 in Istanbul, 1 in Bolu, and 1 in Zonguldak. The treatment of the injured in our health institutions continues." (ANI)

