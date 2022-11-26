Left Menu

Two cops killed as terrorists strike police station in Pakistan

The attack took place when the police personnel, identified as Naib Subedar Qasim and Hawaldar Changez, were conducting a search operation in the Serai Gambila police station area of Wanda Pashan. Two more police personnel -- Lt Bilal and Sepoy Zahoor -- were also injured in the attack and were admitted to a nearby hospital, the Dawn report said.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 18:56 IST
Two Pakistan police personel were killed by terrorists from Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, near the Wanda Pashan area of Lakki Marwat district on November 25, The Dawn reported, adding that TTP has claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack took place when the police personnel, identified as Naib Subedar Qasim and Hawaldar Changez, were conducting a search operation in the Serai Gambila police station area of Wanda Pashan. Two more police personnel -- Lt Bilal and Sepoy Zahoor -- were also injured in the attack and were admitted to a nearby hospital, the Dawn report said.

On November 23, terrorists attacked a police post in the Manzar Faqeer area, which was recently transformed into the Saddar police station. However, the attack was foiled by alert police personnel. The attack in Lakki Marwat is the second in two days after Friday when a group of heavily-armed terrorists attacked Saddar police station in the Wanda Arsala area, according to The Dawn.

Frequent terror attacks in Lakki Marwat have spawned concerns in the country's security corridors as the district connects Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan's north-west to its capital Islamabad via the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Transporters and traders from Lakki Marwat, Tank and Bannu districts are known to use the CPEC route to reach Islamabad.

According to a police officer, the terrorists involved in these attacks used heavy and light weaponry. Additional reinforcements have been made at Saddar police station in the wake of the recent attacks. In an earlier incident, two policemen were injured in a grenade attack at a police station in Kurrram district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on April 24.

Local media reported that Pakistan's security forces have launched a counter-offensive against the TTP in the wake of the recent attacks. (ANI)

