Afghan children receive free education by humanitarian organization in Takhar province

In an effort to ease the lives of Afghan children in need, a humanitarian organization has built educational and recreational facilities in the Takhar province of Afghanistan, TOLOnews reported on Saturday. More than 1,200 children whose mothers are in jails or hospitals, according to the administrators of this institution, will have access to educational and recreational services.

"We identified vulnerable children in cooperation with the Department of Labor and Social Affairs and offered them opportunities for education and entertainment here," said the head of the charity organization in Takhar, Kamran Sadat. Local Takhar officials have also announced that a second institution for abandoned children will be created in the province with funding from UNICEF, TOLOnews reported.

"My mother is in the hospital and I come here, I learn and play with my classmates, I'm happy," said Moqadas, a child. "Our teacher teaches us and we learn many things," said Zahra, another orphaned child, according to TOLOnews. A humanitarian body in Takhar had previously surveyed nearly 15,000 working and underprivileged kids, but up until now, they had not gotten any help.

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan and the significant contraction of the country's economy coupled with rising poverty, and financial instability, the organisation Save the Children in a report highlighted that 24.4 million people in Afghanistan, including 13 million children are in immediate need of humanitarian assistance. Citing the United Nations Development Program, the report stated that 97 per cent of the Afghan population is living in extreme poverty and falling below the poverty line with every passing day.

Afghanistan is currently grappling with a serious humanitarian crisis as according to international assessments, the country now has the highest number of people in emergency food insecurity in the world, with more than 23 million in need of assistance, and approximately 95 per cent of the population having insufficient food consumption. Moreover, the situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated, especially against women and minorities. As a result of this, women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a human rights crisis, deprived of the fundamental rights to non-discrimination, education, work, public participation, and health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)