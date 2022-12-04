Tibetan govt in exile raises concern, stands in solidarity with people impacted by China's lockdown

The Tibetan government in exile on December 2 expressed concern over the situation in China and extended solidarity with people impacted by the "severe lockdown" imposed by the Chinese Communist Party-led government. The lockdown has resulted in widespread protests in various cities and universities in China against the "zero-COVID policy." The Tibetan government in exile called on the Chinese administration to take a "humane approach" in dealing with public outbursts in China.

The Tibetan government in exile noted that more than 300 million people in China have been placed under "severe lockdown" over several months, including in Lhasa and Urumqi, where the lockdown continued for over 100 days. "The Central Tibetan Administration expresses its deep concern and stands in Solidarity. The Kashag reiterates its statement regarding the Covid situation in Tibet: China's mismanaged zero-covid policy endangers Tibetan lives in Tibet dated 26 September 2022," read a CTA statement," the Tibetan government in exile said in a statement.

Notably, China has been adhering to a "zero-COVID policy" since the emergence of the pandemic. The Chinese government has been imposing lockdowns, and travel restrictions and conducting mass testing to contain the spread of the virus. The devastation caused by the pandemic has caused innumerable deaths, casualties and economic hardships around the world. The world has taken measures based on scientific findings to control the spread of COVID-19 and brought life to normalcy. It has cited the example of the FIFA World Cup hosted in Qatar, which had millions of unmasked people in attendance.

"The devastation caused by the pandemic has resulted in innumerable deaths, casualties and economic hardship across the world. The world has taken measures based on sound scientific findings to contain the spread of Covid-19, which has brought about a relative state of normalcy," read the statement issued by the Tibetan government in exile. The Tibetan government in exile stressed that China cannot sever its ties with the international community. It stated that the pandemic must be tackled as a "collective challenge" and the spread of the virus does not discriminate between different forms of governance. The Tibetan government in exile emphasised that no one should be subjected to any reprisal for participating in any form of protest against China's "zero-COVID policy."

"We strongly urge that no one should be subjected to any reprisal for taking part in any form of protests against the zero-Covid policy and those who have called for Freedom and Democracy. We hope that China will soon transcend to normalcy from the pandemic," according to the statement issued by Tibetan government in exile. (ANI)

