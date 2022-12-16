MoS Muraleedharan attends Qatar's National Day celebrations
The minister conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Qatar
Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan attended the national day celebrations of Qatar, organised by the country's embassy here. "Attended the National Day celebrations of Qatar organised by Embassy of Qatar in New Delhi. Warm greetings to the Government and the people of Qatar. Look forward to working together to strengthening our bilateral relations," V Muraleedharan said in a tweet.
Qatar National Day is celebrated on December 18. It is a national commemoration of Qatar's unification which took place on December 18, 1878. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Doha last month where he represented India at the inauguration of the FIFA World Cup 2022. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
