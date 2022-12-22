Belarus's new foreign minister, Indian envoy discuss India's SCO Chairmanship

Indian ambassador to Belarus Alok Ranjan Jha met Belarus's new foreign minister Sergei Aleinik on Thursday and held talks with a key focus on India's SCO Chairmanship. "FM Sergei #Aleinik, Ambassador of #India@IndiainBelarus discussed topical issues on Belarus-India bilateral agenda, interaction within Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the light of #India's SCO Chairmanship," Belarus foreign ministry said in a tweet.

During the meeting, close attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements following the results of the 11th Session of the Belarusian-Indian Intergovernmental Commission, aimed at further expanding cooperation in the field of trade, economy, science, technology and culture. "The interlocutors considered topical issues of Belarusian-Indian relations, as well as interaction within the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, taking into account India's SCO Chairmanship," the Belarus foreign ministry said in a statement.

The sides confirmed mutual interest in intensifying cooperation between Belarus and India at various levels. These talks on SCO come as India has received the SCO rotating presidency in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. India will hold the presidency of the grouping for a year until September 2023.

Earlier in November, the twenty-first meeting of the Council of Heads of Governments of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Member States was held in a video conference format. The Heads of delegations exchanged their opinions regarding key issues of world and regional development, discussed the priority measures to strengthen trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation within the SCO.

The Heads of delegations highly appreciated the Republic of Uzbekistan chairmanship in the SCO in 2021-2022 and called for active implementation of the outcomes of the meeting of the Council of Heads of the SCO Member States (CHS) (Samarkand, September 16). The Heads of delegations expressed their support for the Republic of India's chairmanship in the Organization in 2022-2023.

The Heads of delegations stated that today the world is entering a new era of rapid development and large-scale transformations. (ANI)

