Pakistan: Policeman killed in Islamabad's 'suicide blast'

Taking to Twitter, the Islamabad police said that while checking the vehicles, they stopped a suspicious car. As soon as the car stopped, the suicide bomber blew himself up.

A policeman was killed after a suicide bomber blew himself up in Islamabad, Police in Pakistan's capital said on Friday. At least six people including four policemen and two civilians were also injured in the incident that took place in Islamabad's I-10 sector, Islamabad Police said in a statement.

In a tweet, the police said that they were conducting checking of vehicles and when they signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop. "A suicide bomber aboard the vehicle detonated himself soon after the car stopped near the officers," Islamabad Police said.

In the tweet, the police further said that citing initial reports one policeman, identified as Head Constable Adeel Hussain, was killed in the incident. "Police officers have reached the spot along with a heavy contingent. More details will be communicated," the police said in a statement.

Earlier, Dawn reported that television footage showed fiery wreckage of a vehicle -- supposedly the source of the explosion -- with a large number of police personnel at the scene was seen. The broadcaster said the vehicle went off as police flagged it for checking.

A day ago, Islamabad police issued a statement, saying its Eagle Squad had checked 2,024 suspicious persons, motorcycles, and vehicles as part of a security measure, especially in the aftermath of the new wave of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. "It will be ensured that no incident of law and order or terrorism takes place in the city. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the police and inform about suspected people," a police spokesperson had said.

