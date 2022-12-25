Left Menu

Parties fail to break impasse, as deadline to seal agreement on Nepal govt formation ends this evening

Notably, the discussion between political leaders and the incumbent governmnet is going on at the Prime minister's residence in Baluwatar to break the ice and seal the agreement about who will lead the government first.

ANI | Updated: 25-12-2022 12:31 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 12:31 IST
Parties fail to break impasse, as deadline to seal agreement on Nepal govt formation ends this evening
Representative image from ANI. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Leaders of four political parties onboard Nepal's caretaker government are holding discussions to come to an agreement as the deadline to form a new government ends with the day. Notably, the discussion is going on at the Prime minister's residence in Baluwatar to break the ice and seal an agreement on who will lead the government first.

Ahead of the coalition meeting, Nepal's caretaker PM Sher Bahadur Deuba is holding the meeting with Maoist Center Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal- Prachanda, PM Secretariat said. Multiple rounds of the meeting held since Friday have failed to bring leaders to an agreement.

Before reaching Baluwatar, the Maoist leader held discussions with his party leaders at his residence in Khumaltar. Meanwhile, Deuba also held various rounds of discussions with the senior members of the party before sitting on for a meeting with Prachanda. Both the leaders are at loggerheads claiming over the Prime Ministership. Meanwhile, Nepali Congress leadership is under pressure to not leave the prime ministerial position to the Maoists.

The parties could not forge consensus on government formation as major parties - Nepal Congress (NC) and Maoist Center - remained adamant about their respective positions on the prime ministership, a leader, who attended the meeting said. "We will reach a decision today," NC leader Gyanendra Karki said, adding, "The coalition partners will form the government."

Maoist Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda has been insisting that he should lead the government while Nepali Congress has been adamant about its position of leading the government as the largest party. The political drama is running high in Kathmandu as the deadline given by President Bidya Devi Bhandari to the parties to recommend a name for the Prime Minister within 7 days ends today at 5 PM (local time).

President Bhandari has asked the parties to agree on a consensus prime ministerial candidate as per Article 76(2) of the Constitution. After the Election Commission gave the final result of the House of Representatives election, President Bhandari called the parties for government formation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

NASA's Perseverance rover drops another sample tube on Mars surface

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC; U.S. FDA approves Roche's lymphoma therapy and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price; Omicron subvariant XBB jumps to 18% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are p...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year mission; Russia mulls early return of space station crew after Soyuz capsule leak and more

Science News Roundup: NASA formally retires Mars InSight lander after 4-year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022