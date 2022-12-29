No more optimistic about holding of general elections: Imran Khan

Reacting to the afloat rumours of installing a technocratic government, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief and former Prime Minister Imran khan said, he is no more optimistic about holding the General elections in Pakistan, The Dawn reported. While talking to the media at his residence on Wednesday the PTI chief said that it is more important to convince the backing forces of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government than the government itself. The Dawn quoted Khan saying, there is hearsay about a technocrat government to be installed in the country and this compels him to believe that the government is not interested in holding general elections anytime soon.

Khan also mentioned that there is no use talking to the "imported government" about holding the general elections, referring to the current prime minister Shehbaz Sharif's regime. He added that only the establishment had the role in letting elections happen and added that "establishment means army chief". Further, he also mentioned that he himself had no contact with the establishment. The former PM also accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government had reduced to a drawing room party. According to the Dawn report, Khan warned that "if any political engineering is attempted in the next general elections, the results will not be good". Recalling that the mandate of the largest party in East Pakistan was not accepted, he said the PTI was the largest political party of Pakistan and denying mass public opinion would result in dire consequences, according to the Dawn report.

The PTI chief had earlier alleged that Gen Bajwa had "struck" a deal with Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah. Khan said since both Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and PPP had foreign assets, there was no use of entering into what they call a 'charter of economy', The Dawn reported. The retired General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also castigated by Khan, accusing him of doing great injustice to the country and making it reach to defaulting on international loans. To which he said that during their regime the threat of default was five per cent and now it had increased to 90 per cent. (ANI)

