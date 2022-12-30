Left Menu

EAM Jaishankar congratulates Eli Cohen on his appointment as Israel's Foreign Minister

Jaishankar today congratulated Cohen on his appointment as Israel's Foreign Minister.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today congratulated Eli Cohen on his appointment as Israel's Foreign Minister and said he looked forward to working together. Jaishankar tweeted, "Congratulations @elicoh1 on your appointment as Israel's Foreign Minister. Looking forward to working together."

Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of Israel. Taking to his Twitter handle, PM Modi said that he looked forward to working together to bolster the strategic partnership between two nations. PM Modi tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations @netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership."

Benjamin Netanyahu was sworn in as Israel's PM hoping to deliver political stability after back-to-back elections since 2019, The Times of Israel reported. He took the oath after Israel's parliament, Knesset, passed a vote of confidence in his new government. Out of the 120 members, 63 voted in favour of the new government. According to The Times of Israel report, Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister and it will be his sixth government.

The new cabinet appointed by Netanyahu includes 31 ministers. Yoav Gallant has been appointed as Israel's Defence Minister and Yariv Levin has been appointed as the Justice Minister of Israel. The new cabinet includes Yoav Kisch, Shlomo Karhi, Nir Barkat, Haim Katz among others. Addressing the Knesset plenum before the vote of confidence, Netanyahu presented three top priorities for his new government, which included stopping Iran's nuclear program, establishing state infrastructure and restoring internal security and governance, The Times of Israel reported.Back in November, PM Modi congratulated Netanyahu on his victory in the Israeli general elections. He tweeted, "Mazel Tov my friend @netanyahu for your electoral success. I look forward to continuing our joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership. (ANI)

