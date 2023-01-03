Left Menu

Pak SC permits Election Commission to continue contempt proceedings against Imran Khan

The three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha A Mali issued the orders. According to Dawn, the seven-page document issued today said that the proceedings initiated by the ECP under Section 10 of the Election Act, 2017, against the respondents "have been allowed to continue."

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 21:16 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 21:14 IST
Pak SC permits Election Commission to continue contempt proceedings against Imran Khan
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Supreme Court on Tuesday permitted the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to continue its proceedings against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, in cases related to the contempt of the electoral body, Dawn reported. The three-member Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha A Mali issued the orders. According to Dawn, the seven-page document issued today said that the proceedings initiated by the ECP under Section 10 of the Election Act, 2017, against the respondents "have been allowed to continue."

"But ECP has been hereby restrained from passing final orders under the said section," according to Dawn. The order stated that the high courts had not stopped the commission from proceeding in the matter initiated by it and the respondents had raised objections regarding the "alleged incompetence" of the officer who issued the show cause notices. "As these objections have been raised in the pending proceedings under section 10 before the ECP, the same are required to be considered and decided by it before passing any final order," Dawn quoted the court order as saying.

"We hold that the petitioner [ECP] may continue its proceedings in accordance with law including, by decisions on the objections raised on behalf of the respondents," it added. In August and September, the ECP issued contempt notices exercising its power of contempt against PTI Chief Imran Khan and party leaders Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Mian Shabbir Ismail and Danial Khalid Khokhar for allegedly using "intemperate" language against the chief election commissioner and ECP, as per the Dawn report. The ECP had asked PTI leaders to appear in person or through their counsels before the commission to explain their position. The PTI leaders did not appear before ECP and challenged the notices of commission and contempt proceedings in various high courts.

The PTI leaders also sought declaratory relief from the charges from the high courts. In a decision announced on Tuesday, the Supreme Court disposed of the ECP's decision. Separately, the Election Commission of Pakistan warned the PTI leaders of issuing their arrest warrants if they did not appear before the commission on January 17 to face the contempt proceedings, according to Dawn A four-member Election Commission bench heard the case on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023