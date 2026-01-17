West Bengal's Battle with Election Commission Over 'Ghost Voter' Directive

The West Bengal government has challenged the Election Commission's directive to lodge FIRs against certain electoral registration officials involved in the 'ghost voter' controversy.

According to state officials, the alleged incidents were due to procedural lapses, which have already been addressed through suspensions and departmental actions.

The state has petitioned the Commission, emphasizing that invoking criminal procedures for these lapses is disproportionate. The final decision on this request is awaited from the Election Commission in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)