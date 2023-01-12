Left Menu

India has emerged as education and healthcare hub for the global south: S. Jaishankar

The External Affairs Minster said that the international solar alliance, the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure and now mission life, a worldwide program to promote a climate-friendly lifestyle, are all proof of our priority.

ANI | Updated: 12-01-2023 19:24 IST | Created: 12-01-2023 19:24 IST
India has emerged as education and healthcare hub for the global south: S. Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday said that India has emerged as an education and healthcare hub for the global south. "India has emerged as an education and healthcare hub for the global south. Our capacity building programmes and first responder activities in case of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) situations are an important example of this approach," Jaishankar said during a special online session during the Voices of Global South Summit being held from January 12-13.

The External Affairs Minster said that the international solar alliance, the coalition for disaster resilient infrastructure and now mission life, a worldwide program to promote a climate-friendly lifestyle, are all proof of our priority. During COVID, we engaged in international cooperation by providing vaccines to over 100 partners and medicines to over 150 countries, Jaishankar said.

The Minister also said that: "India stands ready to share its experiences and expertise; including our game-changing digital public goods in universal identification, financial payments, direct benefit transfer, digital health, commerce, industry and logistics." He said: "Inda's development projects in 78 countries are demand-driven, transparent, empowerment oriented, environment friendly and rely on a consultative approach."

It would be our sincere endeavour to amplify our convergences and speak as one voice on matters that are so critical to the peace and prosperity of our societies, Jaishankar said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underscored the importance of the 'equivalent voice' of the Global South on the international platform and reiterated that their voice is the voice of India, and their priorities are India's too.

Speaking virtually at the inaugural leaders' session of 'Voice of Global South: For human-centric development', PM Modi said, "We supported each other in the fight against foreign rule and we can do it again in this century to create a new world order that will ensure the welfare of our citizens. Your voice is India's voice and your priorities are India's priorities." The Summit envisages bringing together countries of the Global South to share their perspectives and priorities on a common platform.

He said India has always shared its development experience with the Global South. As many as 120 countries will participate in the summit. Ten to 20 countries will be part of one session and two lead sessions will be hosted by Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra's custody

Midair urination case: Delhi Police challenges order denying Shankar Mishra'...

 India
3
Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan Griffon Vulture captured

Extinct species of Himalayan Owl found in Kanpur, days after rare Himalayan ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose drug; WHO urges travellers to wear masks as new COVID variant spreads and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to review Emergent's OTC opioid overdose...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023