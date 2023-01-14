Left Menu

UK sanctions Iran's prosecutor general after British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari's execution

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri after the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced in a press release on January 14.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 20:21 IST
UK sanctions Iran's prosecutor general after British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari's execution
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on Iran's Prosecutor General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri after the execution of British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, UK's Foreign Secretary James Cleverly announced in a press release on January 14. The sanctions impose an asset freeze and United Kingdom travel ban on Mohammad Jafar Montazeri. James Cleverly in the press release said that imposing sanctions against Mohammad Jafar Montazeri shows Britain's disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution.

"The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's barbaric use of the death penalty for political ends. Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution and our commitment to holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations," James Cleverly said in the press release. The UK government in the press release called the execution of Alireza Akbari a "politically motivated act." The UK government noted that the Iranian regime has carried out the execution of four people in relation to ongoing protests while Mohammad Jafar Montazeri has been the Prosecutor General.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak condemned the execution of Alireza Akbari and termed it a "callous and cowardly act." He tweeted, "I am appalled by the execution of British-Iranian citizen Alireza Akbari in Iran. This was a callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime with no respect for the human rights of their own people. My thoughts are with Alireza's friends and family." James Cleverly also denounced the execution of Mohammad Jafar Montazeri. In a tweet, Cleverly stated, "The UK has sanctioned Iran's Prosecutor General. Sanctioning him today underlines our disgust at Alireza Akbari's execution. The Prosecutor General is at the heart of Iran's use of the death penalty. We're holding the regime to account for its appalling human rights violations."

Iran executed a British-Iranian citizen, Alireza Akbari, over accusations of corruption and espionage, CNN reported citing the Iranian judiciary-affiliated outlet Mizan on Saturday. As per the news report, Akbari was charged with working as a spy for MI6, the British intelligence agency. Alireza Akbari was reportedly given over USD 2 million in various currencies. Citing Iranian media, CNN report said that Akbari allegedly shared information regarding 178 Iranian figures, including the country's chief nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh with foreign officials. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023