Hifzur Rehman appointed next ambassador of India to Chad

Hifzur Rehman, currently serving as the Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Chad.

ANI | Updated: 08-02-2023 08:23 IST | Created: 08-02-2023 08:23 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hifzur Rehman, currently serving as the Director in the Ministry of External Affairs, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Chad, according to the statement released by the External Affairs Ministry.

Chad is a landlocked country at the crossroads of North and Central Africa. It is bordered by Libya to the north, Sudan to the east, the Central African Republic to the south, Cameroon to the southwest, Nigeria to the southwest, and Niger to the west.

Hifzur Rehman is expected to take up the assignment shortly, as per the statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

