Foreign Secy Kwatra to embark on Nepal visit next week, hold wide-ranging talks with counterpart

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is all set to visit Nepal from February 13-14 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal.

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2023 14:48 IST
Indian Foreign Service officer Vinay Mohan Kwatra (Photo Credit: Twitter/@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is all set to visit Nepal from February 13-14 at the invitation of the Foreign Secretary of Nepal, Bharat Raj Paudyal. The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and the priority India attaches to its relations with Nepal under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy, the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement on Friday.

During the visit, the two Foreign Secretaries will hold discussions on the entire range of multifaceted cooperation between India and Nepal. Notably, this will be Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra's first independent trip to Nepal since assuming charge, the MEA statement read. Kwatra assumed charge as the new Foreign Secretary of the country on May 1 last year.

Both Nepal and India have historical and civilizational linkages with each other and bilateral cooperation between the two countries has only strengthened in recent years. The ties between New Delhi and the Himalayan nation have bolstered over the years, with several major infrastructure and cross-border connectivity projects completed with India's assistance.

The visit will be an opportunity to further advance bilateral relations between the two nations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

