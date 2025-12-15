Left Menu

Red Fort blast: Court extends NIA custody of Soyab, Naseer Bilal by 4 more days

15-12-2025
A Delhi court on Monday extended the NIA custody of Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of harbouring Red Fort bomber Umar-un-Nabi, and Dr Naseer Bilal Malla, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, for four more days.

The probe agency produced Soyab at the Patiala House Court amid tight security on Friday upon the expiry of his previous 10-day custody granted on December 5.

Naseer was produced upon the expiry of his seven-day National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody which was granted on December 9.

Media persons were barred from covering the proceedings.

The accused were produced before Principal and Sessions Judge Anju Bajaj Chandna who allowed the probe agency to quiz Soyab and Naseer in its custody for four more days.

An official spokesperson for the NIA had earlier said the agency arrested Soyab, a resident of Dhauj in Haryana's Faridabad, for allegedly providing logistical support to ''terrorist'' Umar-un-Nabi before the Delhi terror bomb blast.

Dr Naseer Bilal Malla is the eighth accused arrested by the NIA in the case, which is linked to a ''white-collar'' terror module busted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The NIA team arrested the doctor from Delhi on December 9, calling him a key accused in the conspiracy.

According to the NIA investigations, Naseer had knowingly harboured the dead accused Umar-un-Nabi by providing him logistical support. He is also accused of destruction of evidence related to the terrorist attack, the agency stated earlier on December 9.

Umar-un-Nabi was driving the explosive-laden i20 car that detonated outside the Red Fort on November 10, killing 15 people and injuring several others.

PTI had earlier reported that the sophisticated terror module spearheaded by a group of doctors had been actively scouting for a suicide bomber since last year, with Umar being the alleged key planner.

