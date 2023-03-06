Left Menu

Indo-France Joint Military Exercise Frinjex-2023 to commence at Thiruvananthapuram

The maiden Joint Military Exercise FRINJEX-23 between Indian Army and French Army will be conducted at Pangode Military Station in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on 7 and 8 March 2023. It is for the first time that the armies of both nations will engage in this format with each contingent comprising a Company Group each from the Thiruvananthapuram-based Indian Army troops and French 6th Light Armoured Brigade.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing inter-operability, coordination and cooperation between both forces at the tactical level. The scope of the exercise involves the establishment and operationalisation of a joint command post to secure an envisaged area for undertaking joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, establishing an Internally Displaced Population (IDP) camp and move of disaster relief material. "The maiden edition of India-France joint military exercise #FRINJEX will be conducted at #Thiruvananthapuram. The two-day exercise aims at enhancing interoperability between both Nations in Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief Operations. #IndiaFranceFriendship #IndianArmy," the Indian Army tweeted.

The Joint exercise will further cement defence cooperation with France which is a crucial aspect of the overall Indo-France strategic partnership. (ANI)

