"Would like to see India playing larger role in electronic supply chain": US Commerce secretary Raimondo

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday said they would like to see India playing a more significant role in the electronic supply chain, adding that an MOU will be signed around semiconductors in this trip. "We would like to see India achieves its aspirations to play a larger role in the electronic supply chain. And to that end, the MOU memorandum of understanding that I am signing on this trip around semiconductors is designed to help achieve that goal," Raimondo said.

She called the Boeing-Air India aircraft order "historic" and mentioned that the deal reflects the strength of the economic relations between the two countries and will support a tremendous number of jobs. The top US official added, "Semiconductors are another great example of our shared priorities. We've had discussions about that all day today, both US and India are implementing semiconductor incentive programs and we discussed how we could coordinate those investments which are in our interests and ensure the best possible outcome for both of our countries."

Touched on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Raimondo added, "We're also delighted to be working with India as a part of the Indo-Pacific economic framework and through that United States, India and 12 other partners in this region are developing policies to create more resilient and secure supply chains, accelerate progress on our green transitions, and demonstrate our commitment to fostering a better business environment." She called the partnership between India and US as most consequential relationships and promising bilateral relationship.

"The reason for that is I think we share a common set of values grounded around our democratic traditions, along with a commitment to promoting free open rules. based order to bolster security and prosperity," she said. (ANI)

