Left Menu

Afghan diaspora in Vienna hold anti-Taliban protest

On Friday (Local Time), many prominent afghan women diaspora members including Tamana Ayoubi, Fariba Sadig, Saleh Wasel, and Ali Baqeri protested at the entrance of the UN building in Vienna.

ANI | Updated: 11-03-2023 12:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 12:22 IST
Afghan diaspora in Vienna hold anti-Taliban protest
Afghan diaspora in Vienna hold anti-Taliban protest. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

Afghan diaspora members incljuding women assoiciated with Afghan diaspora organizations AKIS (Afghanische Kultur, Integration und Solidaritat) staged a protest in Vienna against actions of the Taliban on women and children after regaining their control over Afghanistan. On Friday (local Time), many prominent Afghan women diaspora members including Tamana Ayoubi, Fariba Sadig, Saleh Wasel, and Ali Baqeri protested at the entrance of the UN building in Vienna.

The AKIS was at the forefront of this protest. Demonstrators raised slogans against the Taliban and also the interference of Pakistan in fghanistan Affairs.

They also spoke about the inhumane way Pakistan treats Afghan Refugees, especially women and children. Around 100 Afghan women participated in this demonstration. At the end of the protest, they also submitted a memorandum to UN authorities, urging all member states to act decisively on this issue. The Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021, at least 20 years post they were ejected by US troops. Women's rights have been neglected, ever since, under their harsh rule.

In November, last year, the Taliban intrusively disrupted a women's press conference held in the Dasht-e-Barchi area and also arrested several women journalists, reported Khaama Press. Taliban disrupted the event and took the women human rights protestors to an undisclosed place.

Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in mid-August last year, it rolled back women's rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country. Taliban banned women from attending university last December, nine months after the Islamist group barred girls from returning to secondary schools amid a brutal crackdown on women's rights since it seized power in 2021.

Taliban also announced a ban on female NGO workers - prompting multiple major foreign aid groups to suspend their operations in the country. Not only in education, but Taliban had also rolled back women's rights advances and media freedom revoking the efforts on gender equality and freedom of speech in the country.

According to a report by the South Asian Media Solidarity Network (SAMSN) over 45 per cent of journalists have quit since the terrorist outfit assumed power. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Britain's junior doctors prepare to strike over pay, burnout and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Pfizer's nasal spray for migraine; Brit...

 Global
4
Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

Learning About Notable Leading Manufacturers of the Bitcoin Wallet

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023