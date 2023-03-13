Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf gets district administration permission to hold rally in Lahore today

The Lahore district administration has granted permission for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to hold an election rally on Monday with a number of restrictions, including that no speeches be made against the judicial system, military forces, or constitutional authorities, reported The News International. In this regard, the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore granted Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood of the PTI permission to hold the party's rally today from Zaman Park to Data Darbar in a letter to Mahmood.

Earlier, the PTI had scheduled its party's election rally in Lahore on Sunday but the government had imposed Section-144 in the provincial capital. The DC's letter stated that permission for the proposed route was being granted after the organiser submitted an undertaking to the effect that he would be held accountable in the event of any untoward incident because holding a public rally in Lahore involved a high-security risk due to general and specific threats against political gatherings and prior instances of attack on the former prime minister Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

The organisers are once again cautioned and advised to take all necessary precautions in and around the venue for the safety of participants and the general public since this public gathering is being convened at their call, the letter said, as per The News International. This is because of the overall security situation and threat alerts received from various sources.

According to officials, District Administration and District Police plan to give the green light for today's PTI public protest in Lahore, subject to a number of requirements. The key requirements of the permission letter stated that no remarks should be made that were critical of the judicial system, military, or constitutional offices. Anybody using a baton during a rally is not permitted. No words shall be spoken that are likely to offend any religious group, party, or sect.

The use of fireworks and the public display of firearms are strictly prohibited. Objectionable and abusive slogans must never be used, and a calm environment must always be maintained. According to The News International, in her letter, DC Rafia Haider also said that the organisers will be in charge of assuring the safety of all participants, routes, and stampede controls. She added that in order to guarantee the event is conducted well, the organisers would designate focus points who will work with the relevant Superintendent of Police and SP Traffic Police.

"To ensure proper traffic flow, the traffic police will design and carry out detailed traffic plans. For the event, the traffic police will issue and put into effect a thorough traffic strategy and advice, she wrote in the letter. The DC further said that any damage to public property would be the organizer's responsibility. The Punjab Sound Systems (Regulation) Ordinance, 2015 specifies how the usage of deck/sound systems is to be governed.

The organizer's volunteers/razakars are in charge of supervising the crowd during the public rally and making sure everyone stays in line and is on good behaviour while being searched. DC's letter reiterated that the organisers must make sure that no children be brought to the public gathering and that no one's business would be compelled to close. The announcement of the public gathering shall not be made using a mobile van or any other vehicle, read a report published in The News International.

The DC letter also read that no welcome desks by the organisers may be set up without the knowledge and consent of the district police, which will permit the creation of reception desks at specific sites. The organisers of public gatherings are also prohibited by DC Lahore from using any sort of wall chalking in any area of the city. Streamers and banners may only be hung with PHA permission, and if permitted by PHA, no flag or streamer may contain objectionable material.

The DC further instructed the organisers that no one would be required to attend a public gathering in another District and that district police would check any vehicles or attendees in order to maintain law and order and normalcy at the event site. The DC further instructed the organisers that no obstacles would be made in this regard by the organisers. Also, the DC required the rally's organisers to refrain from burning any flags or effigies of other political or religious organisations or people.

She stated that in order to ensure various arrangements, the management/administration of public gatherings must completely work with the district police. She said in her letter, "The organisers shall guarantee that workers/participants arriving from out of district abide by the criteria under which the licence is being provided."

The DC stated and directed that the organisers ensure the rally ends before 5:30 pm. "The organisers shall make sure that all the conditions are fulfilled/observed until the Public Rally comes to an end and the workers/participants are dispersed peacefully and reached their destinations. Any subsequent government rules or directives shall apply to the operation of this NOC. Moreover, copies of this letter were sent to all relevant departments, The News International reported. (ANI)

