Left Menu

Heavy rains in Balochistan claim 10 lives

After a heavy spell of rains, at least 10 people have been swept away in the Awaran and Zhob areas of Balochistan, Dawn reported citing the officials.

ANI | Updated: 19-03-2023 13:26 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 13:26 IST
Heavy rains in Balochistan claim 10 lives
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

After a heavy spell of rains, at least 10 people have been swept away in the Awaran and Zhob areas of Balochistan, Dawn reported citing the disaster management officials. Of the ten who died in flash floods, eight belonged to a family which was on its way to Kalat from Awaran in a vehicle.

The family had eight members, including three women, two children, and three men. To find the bodies, members of the Levies organisation and administrators from Awaran flocked to the area.

Jummadad Khan, the deputy commissioner of Awaran, informed Dawn by phone that levies had found seven bodies and transported them to a local hospital. The unfortunate tragedy happened when the family, from Kalat's Surab neighbourhood, was returning home. "Seven out of eight bodies have been sent by the administration via ambulances to their native town (Surab)," he claimed.

At Zhob, at least two people perished on their own. According to local media reports, several houses were also damaged as a result of heavy rains. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023