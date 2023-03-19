Left Menu

Bangladesh: At least 19 killed, 30 injured in bus accident

At least 19 people have been killed and 30 have been wounded in a bus accident in Bangladesh's Madaripur on Sunday, Dhaka Tribune reported.

At least 19 people have been killed and 30 wounded in a bus accident in Bangladesh's Madaripur on Sunday, the Dhaka Tribune reported. The accident took place after a bus headed for Dhaka drove off the Padma Bridge approach road and fell into a ditch on Sunday morning.

The deadly accident took place in the Kutubpur area in Shibchar upazila of Madaripur. The bus had at least 50 people at the time of the crash, reported The Dhaka Tribune. The Shibchar Upazila Health Complex is where the bodies are being kept. The same institution is also caring for a number of the injured.

While visiting the health complex, Madaripur Deputy Commissioner Dr Rahima Khaton said: "An investigation will take place to determine why the accident occurred. A probe body will be formed," Dhaka Tribune reported. As per local media reports, the bus rolled into the ditch because the driver lost control of the vehicle.

An investigation is underway and the toll is likely to rise. (ANI)

