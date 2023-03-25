Left Menu

US working to assist Americans who want to leave Afghanistan: Blinken

Blinken was speaking before the Congress when members of the opposition Republican Party went on the offensive on the US exit from Afghanistan in 2021 and requested the release of a State Department internal dissent cable, according to Khaama Press.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US is working to assist 44 Americans who want to leave Afghanistan and numerous others who have been detained by the de facto authorities, according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Khaama Press reported. Blinken was speaking before the Congress when members of the opposition Republican Party went on the offensive on the US exit from Afghanistan in 2021 and requested the release of a State Department internal dissent cable, according to Khaama Press.

On being asked how many Americans remain in the war-torn country, Blinken said: "There are several Americans whom the Taliban are detaining. We are working to secure their freedom." "The families have asked that we protect their identities and not speak publicly about their cases," he said.

"As we speak, American citizens who identified themselves to us who are in Afghanistan -- some of whom have been there since the withdrawal, some of whom went back to Afghanistan -- there are about, that we are in contact with, about 175. Forty-four of them are ready to leave, and we are working to effectuate their departure," Blinken said, as quoted by Khaama Press. (ANI)

