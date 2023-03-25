Left Menu

4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar

4.0, Occurred on 25-03-2023, 17

ANI | Updated: 25-03-2023 18:27 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 18:27 IST
4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Myanmar
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit at a depth of 10 km and 106 km North of Burma in Myanmar.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.0, Occurred on 25-03-2023, 17:33:44 IST, Lat: 22.86 & Long: 96.03, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 106km N of Burma, Myanmar," tweeted NCS. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

