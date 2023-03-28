Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 hits Solomon Islands

An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale struck rocked the Solomon Islands early Friday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no initial reports of damage and no tsunami warning was issued. Taking to its official Twitter handle, NCS said that the earthquake occurred at 3:49 am IST and struck West North West of Honiara at a depth of 95 kilometres.

NCS in a tweet stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.0, Occurred on 28-03-2023, 03:49:20 IST, Lat: -8.62 & Long: 158.37, Depth: 95 Km, Location: 198km WNW of Honiara, Solomon Islands." Further details are awaited. (ANI)

