Left Menu

Afghanistan: Nine people killed, 74 others injured due to floods

According to Natural Disaster Management, Taliban official for Natural Disasters management said that flooding killed at least nine people and injured 74 others in 23 provinces.

ANI | Updated: 28-03-2023 07:42 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 07:42 IST
Afghanistan: Nine people killed, 74 others injured due to floods
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At least 9 people have been killed and 74 others have been injured due to flooding in 23 provinces of Afghanistan, TOLO News reported citing officials. Taliban official for Natural Disasters management said that flooding killed at least nine people and injured 74 others in 23 provinces, as per the TOLO News report. Taliban official said that nearly 1,800 houses have been destroyed and over 20,000 acres of agricultural land have been damaged due to flooding.

Mohammad Abas Akhund said, "In 23 provinces 9 people have died, 74 people were injured and 1,778 houses were destroyed." Last week, floods were reported in the Zari district of Balkh province. Mohammad, a Zari resident, said that floods destroyed their house. Raz Mohammad, a local resident, said, "Nothing has remained for us, we were not able to save our home belongings and we saved people by using ropes in the water. Some flood-affected people urged the Taliban and aid organizations to help them, as per the news report. Fazil Rehman, a resident of Zari, requested the Taliban and organizations to help the people.

"We request help us so that our people do not perish," said Aman Ali, an elder as per the TOLO News report. Earlier, nine provinces of Afghanistan, including Balkh, Zabul, Faryab, Uruzgan, Nimroz, Nangarhar, Kunar, Nuristan, and Laghman, were hit with heavy rain, snow and flooding. More than 756 homes were destroyed after the heavy rains, Khaama Press reported. Officials said that the impacted people were assisted with relief such as food materials, such as tents and blankets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

Mystery of alien comet 'Oumuamua solved

 Global
2
AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during civic body meet: Party

AAP councillors to bring 4 resolutions for benefit of businesspersons during...

 India
3
MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

MCD special meeting for civic budget to be held Tuesday

 India
4
UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forcibly displaced

UNHCR report shows growing potential of Islamic giving to save lives of forc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023