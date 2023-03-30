Left Menu

Ugandan Prime Minister lauds UAE's global leadership, competitiveness

She made this statement during a meeting with a UAE Government delegation at the "Trade and Exports Competitiveness Forum" held in Uganda's capital, Kampala.

ANI | Updated: 30-03-2023 18:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 18:50 IST
Ugandan Prime Minister lauds UAE's global leadership, competitiveness
Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja (Source: Twitter/@brucenahabwe1). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Dubai [United Arab Emirates], March 30 (ANI/WAM): Prime Minister of Uganda Robinah Nabbanja lauded the UAE's global leadership and competitiveness, as well as its experience in modernising government action and its keenness to share its expertise with other governments. She made this statement during a meeting with a UAE Government delegation at the "Trade and Exports Competitiveness Forum" held in Uganda's capital, Kampala. During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of boosting their bilateral cooperation in various areas of government action.

The Emirati delegation included Abdullah Nasser Lootah, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange and Chairman of the Competitiveness Council, Abdullah Hassan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Uganda, and Manal bin Salem, Head of the Government Knowledge Exchange Programme. On the sidelines of the forum, the UAE Government delegation held a series of bilateral meetings with Ugandan government ministers and officials, including the ministers of agriculture, livestock and fisheries and interior, as well as representatives of the aviation sector.

During the meetings, the Emirati delegation spoke about the country's experience in government management and modernising government work. It also discussed the cooperation between the UAE and Uganda in areas such as digital security and food safety and ways of benefitting from the UAE's successful expertise in the aviation sector. The meetings also addressed the objectives of the Government Experience Exchange Programme and its main achievements since its launch in 2018, which include establishing strategic partnerships and bilateral cooperation agreements in government modernisation with 29 countries in five continents. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023