Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits off coast of Central Chile

03 pm (IST).

ANI | Updated: 31-03-2023 08:05 IST | Created: 31-03-2023 08:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale rocked the coast of Central Chile on Thursday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 11:03 pm (IST).

"Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 30-03-2023, 23:03:12 IST, Lat: -35.66 & Long: -73.05, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Off Coast of Central, Chile," NCS said. On March 22, an earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter scale struck 519 km southeast of Iquique, Chile, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. Iquique is a coastal city in northern Chile, to the west of the Atacama Desert.

According to the NCS, the earthquake originated at a depth of 204 km and occurred at 21:30:31 IST. The NCS tweeted, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 22-03-2023, 21:30:31 IST, Lat: -23.47 & Long: -66.51, Depth: 204 Km, Location: 519km SE of Iquique, Chile." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Health News Roundup: Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ; J&J bows out of RSV vaccine race after scrapping trial and more

Sports News Roundup: Golf-Reed not expecting LIV-PGA Tour animosity at Augusta; Olympics-IOC rejects IBA claims over boxing officials and more

Fashion retailer H&M surprises with Q1 profit but March sales disappoint

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX to launch Space Development Agency's Tranche 0 LEO satellites today: Watch live

