Left Menu

Former US envoy for Afghanistan calls Asif Ali Zardari "Pakistan's Mr 10 Percent"

Khalilzad said the PPP co-chairman should "put the country first and honour the legacy of BB [Benazir Bhutto]."

ANI | Khalilzad Said The Ppp Co-Chairman Should "Put The Country First And Honour The Legacy Of Bb | Updated: 17-04-2023 07:56 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 07:56 IST
Former US envoy for Afghanistan calls Asif Ali Zardari "Pakistan's Mr 10 Percent"
Former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Former US envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad on Saturday criticised former Pakistan president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, calling him "Pakistan's Mr 10 Percent", Pakistan based Geo News reported. Khalilzad said the PPP co-chairman should "put the country first and honour the legacy of BB [Benazir Bhutto]."

Zardari had in an interview with senior journalist Hamid Mir on the Geo News programme "Capital Talk" on Friday said Khalilzad is a "double agent" who was on "a payroll". Zardari was during the interview questioned regarding the support Khalilzad had shown to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the former ruling party led by Imran Khan.

The former president said Khalilzad was a salaried person. "He is in a lobby and an agent. A double agent of CIA [Central Intelligence Agency]." When asked about the negative things Khalilzad had written about Zardari in his book, he said: "Of course, why would he write anything good about me? They can't tolerate anyone who has roots in the country, can save the country, or loves it. Obviously, he won't write anything nice", Geo News reported.

The former US envoy in response took to Twitter, and wrote: "Responding to Pakistan's "Mr. 10 Percent": I do not lobby for anyone or any country and am no one's agent. I have shared my sincere concern about Pakistan's triple crisis, which unfortunately is intensifying, and have suggested what should be done. "Mr. Ten Percent" should put country first and honor BB's legacy, to preclude a meltdown that will hurt the 220 million people who -- unlike him and others like him, do not own posh homes in several countries that they can run away to. The Pakistani establishment and the country's political leaders must commit to rule of law, starting by not splitting the Supreme Court, but instead, implementing its decisions." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in early 2023; Freight rain derails in Maine, three employees hurt and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump campaign reports raising $14.5 million in ea...

 Global
2
China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modernization: Report

China's acquisition of foreign technology companies aimed at military modern...

 China
3
Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

Amazon's Alexa down for thousands of users - Downdetector

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era has passed' as Beijing subway drops mandatory COVID mask rule and more

Health News Roundup: Equatorial Guinea confirms six more Marburg cases; 'Era...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

How Air Remediation Techniques Can Help Reduce Air Pollution Levels

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023