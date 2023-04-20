WHO chief calls situation in Sudan "heartbreaking," says peace only solution

World Health Organisation (WHO) condemned the loss of lives in Sudan on Thursday as clashes continue to deepen between the army and the paramilitaries in the country. In a statement, the director-general of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said the reports of forces occupying health facilities are deeply concerning.

The WHO Chief posted his statement on Sudan's situation on his Twitter handle and condemned the loss of lives, attacks on civilians and health care. As of now, more than 300 people have lost their lives due to rage in clashes in Sudan and nearly 3000 are injured.

"The lack of safe access, to electricity, food, water, personnel and the diminishing medical supplies are making it nearly impossible for many health facilities to function at the exact time when there are thousands injured in need of urgent care," the WHO Chief said further, as he reiterated on his appeal for peace. "I continue to urge all sides to respect the truce so that: -those trapped by the fighting can seek refuge -civilians can access food, water, and medicine -patients can seek the health care that they need. Peace is the only solution," he added.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres condemned the continuing clashes between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese armed forces. "The Secretary-General calls on the leaders of the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese Armed Forces to immediately cease hostilities, restore calm and initiate a dialogue to resolve the current crisis. Any further escalation in the fighting will have a devastating impact on civilians and further aggravate the already precarious humanitarian situation in the country," the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.

The United Kingdom on Wednesday also called for an immediate end to the fighting and a lasting ceasefire in Sudan as the tensions continue to rise in the region, every passing day. Taking to Twitter, the UK foreign secretary, James Cleverly informed that some discussions took place with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt and UAE on how the conflict can be resolved collectively.

"The bloodshed in Sudan cannot continue. The UK calls for an immediate end to the fighting and a lasting ceasefire. Today I discussed with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt and UAE how we can collectively work to resolve the conflict," the UK Foreign Secretary tweeted. The conflict between Sudan's military leader and his deputy on the ruling council erupted four days ago, derailing a plan for a transition to a civilian democracy that had received international support, four years after the overthrow of the previous government by widespread protests and two years after a military coup, as per a report published in Al Jazeera.

A humanitarian crisis, as stated by the UN, has been brought on by the conflict, including the almost complete collapse of the health system. The Global Food Programme of the organisation halted operations when three of its staffers were killed. The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said it was nearly impossible to provide humanitarian services around the capital. (ANI)

