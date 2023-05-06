Left Menu

King Charles III Coronation: Most sacred part of service, Anointing completed behind curtains

What happened behind the curtains, the Dean of Westminster poured holy oil from the Ampulla, a gold eagle-shaped flask, on to the Coronation Spoon, and then the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints Charles on his head, breast and hands, according to the Church of England's liturgy, CNN reported.

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2023 17:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2023 17:06 IST
King Charles III Coronation: Most sacred part of service, Anointing completed behind curtains
The anointing completed behind curtains. (Photo Credit: The Royal Family's Youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The third and most sacred phase of the service, the anointing of King Charles III was completed behind curtains in the Westminster Abby on Saturday. It began with the King and Queen kneeling at the Chairs of Estate, as the choir sang in English, Welsh, Gaelic, and Irish. The Archbishop of Canterbury led a short prayer, CNN reported.

The most dramatic part of the ceremony was completed. It is the only section that took place away from the crowds, cameras and sharp-eyed photographers. What happened behind the curtains: the Dean of Westminster poured holy oil from the Ampulla, a gold eagle-shaped flask, onto the Coronation Spoon, and then the Archbishop of Canterbury anoints Charles on his head, breast and hands, according to the Church of England's liturgy, CNN reported.

The 12th-century, silver-gilt spoon is the oldest object used in coronations, having survived the obliteration of royal regalia during the English Civil War. By contrast, the Ampulla was most likely melted down. A new one was created for King Charles II's coronation in 1661, following the restoration of the monarchy the year before. The anointing takes place behind a three-sided screen, hidden from view while Charles is seated on the Coronation Chair.

In the background, the Choir of Westminster Abbey sings the anthem "Zadok the Priest" by George Frideric Handel, which was composed for the coronation of King George II in 1727 and performed at every British coronation since. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Health ministry bureaucrat arrested for accepting Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

 India
2
Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on Android

Google partners with Samsung to solve background consistency challenges on A...

 Global
3
Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

Over-the-counter birth control pill faces US FDA questions

 United States
4
US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

US: New pipeline agency rule aimed at cutting methane leaks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Guide to Stress-Free Travel: Tips and Tricks to Make Your Next Trip a Breeze

The Road to Driverless Cars: Smooth Sailing or a Bumpy Ride?

Smart Home Smackdown: Amazon Alexa vs. Google Home vs. Apple HomeKit

The Critical Connection: Land and Property Rights to Sustainable Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023