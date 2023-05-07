Sweden summons Iranian ambassador over execution of Habib Chaab

Sweden on Sunday summoned Iran's acting ambassador to protest against the execution of Habib Chaab, a dual Swedish-Iranian national who had been convicted of leading an Arab separatist group accused of attacks in 2018, reported CNN. "The death penalty is an inhuman and irreversible punishment and Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use under any circumstances," the Swedish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Iran on Saturday executed a Swedish-Iranian dual national accused of spearheading a separatist group blamed by Tehran for a string of attacks in the country. The judiciary's Mizan News said Habib Chaab, the leader of the Harakat al-Nidal group, was executed on Saturday, calling him the "mastermind" of an attack that killed 29 people in Ahvaz in 2018, reported Anadolu Agency.

Iran considers Harakat al-Nidal to be a terrorist group. The EU also condemned the execution of a Swedish-Iranian dual national, reported Anadolu Agency.

"The European Union condemns in the strongest terms the execution in Iran of Swedish-Iranian national Habib Chaab and recalls yet again its strong opposition against the application of capital punishment in any circumstance," it said in a statement. It offered condolences to Chaab's family and expressed its full solidarity with Sweden, according to the statement that said the death penalty violates the inalienable right to life and it is the "ultimate cruel, inhuman and degrading punishment."

Executions have risen in Iran following a nationwide uprising sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September, according to reports released by rights groups. According to a joint report issued by the Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) and the France-based Together Against the Death Penalty (ECPM) groups revealed at least 500 executions were carried out last year - a 75 per cent increase from the previous year.

The increase was Tehran's way of trying to frighten protesters and prevent dissent, groups said. (ANI)

