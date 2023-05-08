Left Menu

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls Imran Khan "liar" and "cunning person"

Shehbaz Sharif said that the narrative made against him by the PTI government was on the basis of lies.

ANI | Updated: 08-05-2023 07:15 IST | Created: 08-05-2023 07:15 IST
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls Imran Khan "liar" and "cunning person"
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan a "liar" and "cunning person from head to toe." He said Imran Khan's lies are now being exposed in front of Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported. Shehbaz Sharif said that the narrative made against him by the PTI government was on the basis of lies. He said that attempt was made to collect evidence against him in New Zealand and other nations, as per The Express Tribune report.

Shehbaz Sharif's statement came while speaking to journalists in London where he attended the coronation of King Charles III. He also met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif during his visit. Shehbaz Sharif also met Scotland's First Minister Humza Yousaf. Shehbaz Sharif said, "An attempt was made to gather evidence against me in New Zealand and other countries, but they failed to prove anything. My victory in the case is the victory of all of Pakistan," as per The Express Tribune report. He said that Imran Khan used every tactic against him, however, he failed in it.

Meanwhile, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that former Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar was an agent of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Sharif said that Nisar worked as an activist and an agent of the Imran Khan-led party during his tenure as the Chief Justice of Pakistan, reported Geo News. Shehbaz Sharif said that Saqib Nisar had played a key role in the disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif on completely baseless and false allegations, as per the Geo News report. He said that Saqib Nisar ran a vindictive campaign against the PML-N in order to bring Imran Khan into power through a rigged election he presided over.

He said the ex-top judge of the apex court used suo motu notices for his personal and political interests and not for the public interest, Geo News reported. He said that the audio leak of the former CJP's son Najam Saqib showcases that there was a conspiracy to bring Imran Khan to power in which Saqib Nisar was involved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

