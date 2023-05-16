Left Menu

Pakistan: 16 killed in tribal feud over coal mine dispute in Kohat

The dispute between the Sunikhel and Akhorwal nations over the demarcation of the Bulandari Hill had been going on for a long time and a Jirga was being held between the two tribes.

ANI | Updated: 16-05-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 08:36 IST
Pakistan: 16 killed in tribal feud over coal mine dispute in Kohat
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least 16 people were killed in a bloody clash between two tribes on Monday in a delimitation dispute of a coal mine in Darra Adamkhel Kohat, reported ARY News. As per details, clashes broke out between Sunikhel and Akhorwal in a dispute regarding the delimitation of coal mines which resulted in the killing of 14 people on the spot.

According to the Kohat Police spokesperson, the dispute between the two tribes, both of whom are part of the hill community of Bulandari, turned violent when they faced each other in the disputed mountain range. The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital where two more people also succumbed to injuries, reported ARY News.

An FIR has been registered in Dara Adamkhel police station, naming the persons of the warring parties. It should be noted that the dispute between the Sunikhel and Akhorwal nations over the demarcation of the Bulandari Hill had been going on for a long time and a Jirga was being held between the two tribes. However, due to the adamant nature of the local people on both sides, a tragic incident occurred, and both sides suffered heavy casualties.

Police reached the spot and took the situation under their control. They said it is a long-standing dispute between the two tribes. and security forces reached the spot. The bodies and the injured were rushed to hospitals in Peshawar, reported ARY News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023