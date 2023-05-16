Left Menu

India, China hold Major General-level talks in sensitive Daulat Beg Oldie sector

"A meeting of Indian Army and Chinese Army officials at the Major General level was held at the Daulat Beg Oldie sector along the LAC in Ladakh today. The two sides discussed ways of resolving the ongoing stand-off between two sides and were routine in nature," Defence sources told ANI here.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Having entered the fourth year of their ongoing standoff, India and China on Tuesday held Major General level military talks in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector to resolve their pending issues on the Line of Actual Control. This meeting comes a few weeks after the two sides held the 18th round of Corps Commander talks in the Eastern Ladakh sector.

"A meeting of Indian Army and Chinese Army officials at the Major General level was held at the Daulat Beg Oldie sector along the LAC in Ladakh today. The two sides discussed ways of resolving the ongoing stand-off between two sides and was routine in nature," Defence sources told ANI here. The DBO sector has seen tensions between the two sides for a long time and the issues between them here remain unresolved even after three years of stand-off and multiple rounds of talks.

The new ongoing stand-off started in 2020 with Chinese aggression and amassing of troops in large numbers at Indian positions on the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The Indian side has also deployed a heavy number of troops and developed infrastructure at a very fast pace for them.

In the last talks, the two sides are likely to have discussed de-escalation and legacy issues of Depsang plains and Demchok in the talks held on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

