India repatriates 22 Pakistani nationals via Attari-Wagah border

"22 Pakistan nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of @PakinIndia & @ForeignOfficePk & cooperation of Indian side. Our efforts will continue for early repatriation of Pakistani prisoners on completion of their sentences," tweeted Pakistan High Commission.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 19:30 IST
22 Pakistani nationals repatriated by India. (Photo Credit - Twitter/High Commission of Pakistan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Earlier on May 13, Pakistan released 198 Indian fishermen at the Attari-Wagah border who were caught for crossing the maritime international border. The fishermen who cross the maritime international border in the Arabian Sea are charged with violation of the Passport Act of the respective countries and are punished for a period of about six months.

The issue occurs due to a dispute over Sir Creek between India and Pakistan. India wants to divide the estuary by following the Thalweg doctrine but Pakistan is not ready to do so which is leading it to a dispute. According to Thalweg doctrine, if a water body is passing between two countries then it must be divided in such a way that both countries should get an equal part of the water body. This division is impacting a central international Maritime border between Rann of Kutch and Sindh of Pakistan, which in a way is affecting both the countries' exclusive economic zones.

The Pakistani authorities arrest them when they cross the maritime border, as well as, also seize their boats. The fishermen demanded that those seized boats should be returned back to them. The solution to the above issue can be to provide both countries with communication and navigation kits for the fisherman so that they are aware of the border lines.

To minimize the issue, both countries should spread awareness, train the fisherman, and provide communication and navigation kits to the fisherman on a large scale so that they didn't cross the borders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

