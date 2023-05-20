Left Menu

UAE supports all efforts to promote regional stability, peace: Mansour bin Zayed

During the 32nd Arab Summit held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, His Highness Sheikh Mansour stressed that the best way to ensure development and prosperity in the Arab region is through cooperation.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:14 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 11:14 IST
UAE supports all efforts to promote regional stability, peace: Mansour bin Zayed
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], May 20 (ANI/WAM): UAE Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said the UAE supports all efforts to promote stability and peace in the region. During the 32nd Arab Summit held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, His Highness Sheikh Mansour stressed that the best way to ensure development and prosperity in the Arab region is through cooperation.

He also expressed his gratitude and appreciation to King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and King of Saudi Arabia, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, for their hospitality and excellent preparations for the summit. He then conveyed his appreciation to Algeria for its work as president of previous Arab summits and the Secretariat-General of the Arab League for preparing the summit.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour said that despite the region's challenges, some hopeful developments could lead to the resolution of local conflicts, affirming the importance of building on related accomplishments. He congratulated Syria for returning to its place among friendly countries during the summit, hoping it would get through its current difficulties and achieve stability and prosperity.

He also appealed to Arab countries to capitalise on positive developments to reinforce their cooperation and establish economic and developmental collaborations. His Highness Sheikh Mansour called on the Sudanese people to solve their issues through dialogue and compromise to overcome the country's crisis, expressing his gratitude for Saudi Arabia's role in facilitating talks in Sudan and helping end the political deadlock.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed left Jeddah after he had participated in the 32nd Arab League Summit. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023