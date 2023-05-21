Left Menu

Ancient Egyptian coffin lids undergo unusual CT examination in Jerusalem

The collaboration between the museum and the hospital could set a precedent for merging historical artefacts with cutting-edge medical technology to better understand the past.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 23:36 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 23:29 IST
Ancient Egyptian coffin lids undergo unusual CT examination in Jerusalem
Staff from the Israel Museum and Shaare Zedek Medical Center run a CT scan on a 2,000 year-old Egyptian coffin lid. (Photo Credit: TPS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 21 (ANI/TPS): In a meticulously planned operation that took five months to organize, a pair of 2,000-year-old coffin lids from ancient Egypt were transferred from the Israel Museum in Tel Aviv to undergo a CT scan. Part of the museum's esteemed Egyptian collection, these intricate coffin lids carved from sycamore wood were subjected to an examination at Tel Aviv's Shaare Zedek Medical Center in order to unravel the techniques employed by craftsmen during their creation thousands of years ago.

The collaboration between the museum and the hospital could set a precedent for merging historical artefacts with cutting-edge medical technology to better understand the past. CT (computerized tomography) uses a series of X-rays taken from different angles to create cross-sectional images of bones, organs and blood vessels. Usually, they are used to diagnose certain types of cancer, heart disease, blood clots, broken bones, bowel and spinal disorders, and broken bones, among other things.

"Through the scan, we were able to identify cavities in the wood that were filled with plaster as part of the preparation for the coffins' decoration, as well as sections that were entirely cast from plaster instead of being directly carved from the wood," said Nir Or Lev, the Israel Museum's curator of Egyptian archaeology. "The examination has shed light on the craftsmanship of the ancient artisans responsible for creating these coffin lids, thereby significantly contributing to our ongoing research," he said.

The first coffin lid, belonging to a ceremonial singer named Lal Amun-Ra, dates back to approximately 950 BCE. Inscribed on the lid are the words "Jed-Mot," representing the name of the deceased, alongside a blessing. The second coffin lid, dating from the period between the 7th and 4th centuries BCE, once belonged to an Egyptian nobleman named Petah-Hotep. "It is not every day that one witnesses the convergence of glorious history and technological advancements in the medical field," said Shlomi Hazan, the chief radiologist of Shaare Zedek's imaging department.

"The high-resolution scans enabled us to differentiate between various materials, such as wood, plaster, and air spaces. Moreover, the cross-sectional scans unveiled the tree rings, and three-dimensional reconstructions were generated to aid the research team in analyzing the composition of the different materials," Hazan said. (ANI/TPS)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
2
Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow: Russian Envoy

Taliban's presence in Kazan Forum does not mean its recognition from Moscow:...

 Afghanistan
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina retires; Tennis-Rune, Medvedev set up final showdown in Rome and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Rybakina wins Rome title after ailing Kalinina r...

 Global
4
NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023