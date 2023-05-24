Left Menu

UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary cooperation

The speaker for the Federal National Council of UAE, Saqr Ghobash, held talks with the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko on Tuesday, the beginning of his official visit to Moscow.

ANI | Updated: 24-05-2023 07:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2023 07:47 IST
UAE, Russian Federation review parliamentary cooperation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], May 24 (ANI/WAM): The speaker for the Federal National Council of UAE, Saqr Ghobash, held talks with the Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation, Valentina Matvienko on Tuesday, the beginning of his official visit to Moscow. Ghobash emphasised the UAE's keenness to enhance cooperation with Russia in various fields, noting the significant development of their parliamentary cooperation over recent years.

"The establishment of the UAE-Russian Parliamentary Friendship Committee and the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation by the Federal National Council and the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation are among the key milestones in the development of parliamentary relations between the two nations," he added. For her part, Matvienko underscored the strength of the bilateral and parliamentary relations between the two sides: "The UAE is one of the key economic partners of Russia in the Arab world, and the two nations seek to consolidate this partnership in consistence with their common interests."

The meeting was attended by the parliamentary delegation accompanying Ghobash and Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Russian Federation. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit today

SpaceX to launch Arabsat's BADR-8 telecommunications satellite to orbit toda...

 Global
2
Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window opens

Small queues, confusion over rules at some as Rs 2000 note exchange window o...

 India
3
Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or economically abroad

Coercion is China's modus operandi, whether in domestic cotton fields or eco...

 Global
4
Business briefs

Business briefs

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023